Police identify man found dead on roadway in S.W. Oklahoma City; his murder remains unsolved

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the man whose body was found lying on the roadway in southwest Oklahoma City early Sunday morning.

Around 4:55 a.m. on Jan. 8th, police were called to the intersection of S.W. 31st and Shartel regarding a body in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found the victim was deceased.

Police say the man had trauma to his body consistent with homicide.

Officials identified the victim as 38-year-old David Atchison.

Police say the case remains unsolved at this time.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information that could help police, please call (405)297-1200.

This is Oklahoma City’s third homicide of 2017.