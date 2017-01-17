× Police investigating after man stabbed to death inside N.W. Oklahoma City apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death inside an apartment in northwest Oklahoma City.

Round 5:23 p.m. on Jan. 16, police were called to reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 10700 block of N. Western.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times inside of an apartment.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say investigators have identified a suspect; however, a warrant has yet to be issued.

No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.

This is Oklahoma City’s 5th homicide of 2017.