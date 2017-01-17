Police investigating after man stabbed to death inside N.W. Oklahoma City apartment
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death inside an apartment in northwest Oklahoma City.
Round 5:23 p.m. on Jan. 16, police were called to reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 10700 block of N. Western.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times inside of an apartment.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officials say investigators have identified a suspect; however, a warrant has yet to be issued.
No suspect information was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.
This is Oklahoma City’s 5th homicide of 2017.