Should corrections workers get a five percent raise?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Pay raises may be on the way for corrections officers and staff at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Republican State Senator Roger Thompson's SB 150 proposes a five percent increase for DOC workers across the board.

Currently, the starting salary for a corrections worker is $12.78.

DOC spokesperson Alex Gerszewski points out a parent could not support a family on that wage without food stamps.

Annual raises are rare.

"We're talking about the people who are on the front lines protecting the public and fellow staffers with a can of pepper spray and self-defense training," Gerszewski said.

Last year, the turnover rate at DOC soared close to 40 percent - four in 10 new employees quit before year two.

The department is 30 percent understaffed.

Corrections workers claim the job gets harder and harder each year, as the number of inmates increases.

Some probation officers manage more than 100 inmates because of lack of staffing.

Thompson estimates the five percent raise would cost the state and additional $7-8 million.

"We've got people that are working day and night for a very dangerous environment for very little money," Thompson said. "Now, I realize a five percent raise is going to be hard in this budget crisis, but I want it on the table. I want to talk about it."

Thompson has also filed SB 169 to fund two new medium security state prisons: a $1 billion endeavor for a state prison population that shows no signs of slowing down.

EXTRA: Oklahoma Dept of Corrections FY '18 budget request