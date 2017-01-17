Special Investigation Committee chairman addresses privacy concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A state lawmaker is declining to appear before a close-door session of a committee investigating sexual harassment complaints at the state capitol.

Allegations against Democrat Will Fourkiller were first brought up last week.

In a letter to the chairman of the Special Investigation Committee, Fourkiller said he would "appear and testify in an open and fully transparent proceeding."

"A confidential, closed-door proceeding does not provide the equitable forum to repair my character and reputation," he said.

Fourkiller has also asked for a copy of his file to learn more about the allegations against him.

He said, in April 2015, he was advised by House general counsel he had made a House page "feel uncomfortable."

But, he said he never knew he was being accused of harassment until he was named in a press release this month as one of two lawmakers who would be the subject of the committee's investigation.

Controversy has surrounded the Special Investigation Committee, which is also looking at Representative Dan Kirby.

Because the committee is meeting behind closed doors, it's drawn a lot of criticism.

In a statement Tuesday, the chairman, Josh Cockroft, said:

"The sole reason for holding these meetings in private is to protect the confidential information of victims and un-elected witnesses – not to protect lawmakers. In order to have a workplace where employees feel protected and valued, it is vital that we guard the privacy of those who make claims of harassment and discrimination. Allowing confidential information to become public would not only violate the trust of those claimants, but it would have a chilling effect that would discourage employees in the future from coming forward when they have been harassed or abused. In fact, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has produced guidance for state agencies to protect the confidentiality of claimants when harassment has been alleged. If our goal is to create an environment where sexual harassment, discrimination, abuse and misconduct are not tolerated, it is vital that we maintain the integrity of the process that encourages employees to make claims when they have been wronged."

Two of the committee's three Democrats have said they won't attend the hearings due to the requirement of signing a non-disclosure agreement.