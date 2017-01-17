Suspect on the run after ramming through fence during high-speed chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. – A driver led police on a high-speed chase after an attempted traffic stop Tuesday morning.

According to officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers were attempting to pull a vehicle over near NW 30th and Donaldson.

However, the driver took off at a high rate speed.

The driver drove through a fence in a Bethany neighborhood.

He later ran into a dead-end and both he and his female passenger took off running.

Officers were able to quickly catch up to the female passenger, but even after setting up a perimeter they were not able to snag the driver.

The suspect is described as a slender male, six feet tall and was last seen wearing no shoes.