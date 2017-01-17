Teen looking for a family “who doesn’t give up and learns how to keep me”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - If there's a stranger in the room, Andrew will be the first to greet them.

The social butterfly has a big heart for others.

When he gets older, the 17-year-old wants to work with robotic prosthetics.

"Help people get limbs, and help them have robots hands and stuff like that when they get injured,” Andrew said.

For now, he is focusing on his main passions, including basketball.

He loves to play on the court and has even met Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

"I met him when we got Air Jordans. when he gave our shelter some Jordans," he said.

Besides basketball, Andrew also wants to learn boxing but has never had the chance.

Andrew was placed in DHS custody when he was just 12 years old.

Since then, he's moved around more times than he can count.

"I would really like to have a home that's very stable, who doesn't give up and learn how to keep me," he said.

Andrew has been through several failed adoptions.

"I just try to turn it down and be like it doesn't matter to me, but the truth is I really care. But, sometimes, when I do care, I just get like why did they do that?" Andrew said.

"I do one thing and mess up or something, and then they'll say, well, you messed up, so you have to go," he said. "I'm not perfect. And, nobody in the world is perfect."

A common thing with children in DHS custody is they feel separate from the rest of the world.

"We're acting up because we're mad, because we don't have a home, and we're mad because we think the world is mad at us," he said.

It's a heartbreaking confession.

After five years without a home, Andrew has done a lot of soul-searching.

"I have to do my part too, do good,” Andrew said. "It's really about trying to accept what you are."

He's a teen who has been heartbroken many times but always manages to keep fighting for a place to call home.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

