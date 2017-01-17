Two teens home alone as neighbor breaks into their house

PASADENA, Calif. – Two teenagers were home alone when police say their neighbor broke into their house.

17-year-old Sujeit Mendez and her 13-year-old brother, Abelardo, were home Saturday afternoon when they heard a noise coming from a window.

Sujeit was in the bathroom when she heard her brother yelling for her to stay there.

“He said, ‘Sujeit, stay in the restroom. Don’t come out. Lock yourself in there,” she told KCAL.

Abelardo then ran through the hallway to call his parents.

While he was away, police say the intruder was already in the house and was kicking in the bathroom door.

“After he broke down the door and see me, I started crying because I was so scared,” she said. “He said, ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry. It’s just you in here. I thought you were someone else.”

She says the man left her alone but ransacked the house before leaving. However, he didn’t take anything.

Her older brother and her father had just arrived home and held the man until police arrived.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Carlos Casares, who lives in the apartment complex next to the family’s home.