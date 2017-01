CACHE, Okla. – Authorities say a woman has been found shot to death along a road in southwestern Oklahoma.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley tells KSWO-TV the woman was found about 11:30 a.m. Monday near the town of Cache.

Stradley says the woman was dead at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. Her name was not immediately released.

The sheriff says it appears the woman was left in the road between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. when deputies were first notified.