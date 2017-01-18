18-year-old football star dies after protecting his sister from attackers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – A family says an 18-year-old football star died protecting his younger sister.

Police say 18-year-old Richard Nelson was with his sister when a fight broke out on Saturday night.

Investigators say Nelson shielded his sister when someone started shooting.

“I wish the bullets would’ve hit me instead of him because he had a future,” Roxanne Bruce, Nelson’s mother, told KSNV.

Bruce says her daughter’s ex-boyfriend showed up with a group of guys and a fight broke out in the street near their home.

She says that her daughter was being kicked by three people when Nelson stepped in, which is when someone started shooting at them.

“He was running and I thought he was OK, but then he collapsed. So he couldn’t run no more,” she said.

Nelson was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Now, family and friends are remembering him as the fearless football player who had a bright future.

Coaches say he was a star on campus and was the only student to get a scholarship to a four-year university. They say he would always break up fights on the football field and dreamed of playing in the NFL.

Police arrested 37-year-old Tianna Thomas and her 17-year-old son were arrested for the crime.