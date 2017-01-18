Boy killed, girl seriously injured after being attacked by dogs while walking to school

ATLANTA, Ga. – A community is mourning after two dogs killed a little boy while he was walking to school.

Authorities say 6-year-old Logan Braatz was killed and 5-year-old Syrai Sanders was seriously injured when two pit bulls suddenly attacked them.

According to WXIA, a group of elementary kids was walking ahead of Logan and Syrai when the attack occurred. Police say some of those children ran to help pull the dogs off of the children.

The owner of the dogs, Cameron Tucker, was arrested on two counts of reckless conduct and two manslaughter charges. However, those charges could be upgraded.

Neighbors say it is common to see the dogs roaming the neighborhood, but no one has ever seen them as aggressive.

One of the dogs was shot and the other was taken into custody by animal control.