× City crews begin process of cleaning Bricktown Canal

OKLAHOMA CITY – City crews began a 10-day process of cleaning the Bricktown Canal.

Once every few years, crews brave the winter weather to clean up the Bricktown Canal.

It’s a 10-day process that includes sweeping the canal for debris, scooping out all of the mud, then cleaning the canal with fire hoses so it’s ready for the final phase which is inspection.