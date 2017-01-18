Cloudy Wednesday with highs in the low 50s

Patchy drizzle is possible this morning.

Highs this afternoon will climb to the low 50s under cloudy skies with a light south wind.

Dense fog is likely statewide tonight through tomorrow morning, so allow extra time for your morning drive!

Morning lows will drop the mid 40s.

Mist is possible with the fog.

We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and a light south wind.

Friday will be mild and windy with highs soaring to the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will climb to the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies with a strong southwesterly wind.

Showers and thunderstorms move in Saturday night through early Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will be cooler in the 40s with a strong northwesterly wind.

Temperatures will climb through early next week before another big cool-down moves in for the second half of the week.