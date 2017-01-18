× Cowboys Losing Streak Continues on Milestone Night at Gallagher-Iba Arena

It looked like the stars had aligned for Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team to earn their first Big 12 win on Wednesday night at home.

It was the 1,000th game in the history of Gallagher-Iba Arena, head coach Brad Underwood was facing his alma mater, Kansas State, and he had a chance to get his 100th career win.

The Wildcats scorched the nets, shooting 56 percent for the game, and had five players in double figures, as they beat OSU 96-88.

OSU is now 0-6 in conference play for the first time since 1980.

The Cowboys led for much of the first half and took a 54-51 lead after the first half.

The OSU defense couldn’t slow down the Wildcats offense, though, and the Cowboys’ offense struggled down the stretch as K-State opened the lead to double digits before going on to win by eight.

OSU hit 12 of 22 from three-point range and 20 of 22 from the free throw line, but matched the most points they’ve allowed in a Big 12 game this year.

The Cowboys were led by Jeffrey Carroll’s 24 points and four three-pointers.

Jawun Evans had 20 points and 7 assists.

Three other Cowboys scored in double figures.

Phil Forte had 12 points and hit three 3-pointers, Leyton Hammonds had 11 points and Mitchell Solomon 10.

K-State was led by Barry Brown, who scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers.

The Wildcats improved to 14-4, 3-3 in Big 12 play.

OSU drops to 10-8, 0-6 in conference action.

The Cowboys’ next game is Saturday at Texas Tech at 1:00 pm.