Deputies searching for suspects accused of stealing lawnmower from church

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Deputies in Pottawatomie County are searching for the suspects who allegedly stole equipment from a local church.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage related to the theft of a riding lawnmower.

Authorities say the lawnmower belongs to Emanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee and was taken around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say the alleged suspect cut chains off the outbuildings at the church and took a green Craftsman lawnmower.

If you have any information on the crime, call Deputy Anthony Hopkins at (405) 273-1727.