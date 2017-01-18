Eli Young Band’s bus catches fire in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. – A popular country band had a close call on Tuesday night as their tour bus caught fire.

The Eli Young Band was just outside of Topeka, Kansas when their bus caught fire.

According to CMT, the band had the night off and the bus was making its way to their next show in Minnesota.

Fortunately, no one was injured but it seems the bus is a total loss.

“We’ve lost more than a bus here. There are memories and possessions that we can’t replace! It’s really sad to see her go. We’re just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe!” the band posted on Facebook.