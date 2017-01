OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are on scene of an accident involving a school bus in northwest Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicate a school bus and a white Honda crashed around 7:40 a.m. near N.W. 42nd and Grove Ave.

A student on the bus called their parent to say no one on board the bus was injured in the accident, the child’s parent told KFOR.

KFOR crews are headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.