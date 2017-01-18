Garth Brooks explains why he isn’t performing at the inauguration

WASHINGTON – The inauguration is just days away, and we’re learning more about why one country star will not be performing.

Earlier this month, officials said that artists like Elton John, Celine Dion and Garth Brooks turned down the invitation to perform at President-elect Trump’s inauguration.

Now, country star Garth Brooks is speaking out and addressing the questions as to why he won’t be performing.

In a Facebook Live video, Brooks explained that Steve Wynn asked him about performing but he said he couldn’t give an answer right away.

Brooks said his answer simply depended on his tour schedule.

“We said, ‘If Cincinnati goes two weekends instead of one, of course, we’re out,” Brooks said. “Sure enough, Cincinnati did five shows, two weekends, and backed us up into it and we got knocked out of it.”

He says the decision had nothing to do with his own political beliefs.

“I’ll tell you what with this whole presidential thing, we’ve got one going out and I pray for him and his family,” he says. “And for the president going in, I pray for him and his family to guide this nation. Let’s stay together – love, unity, that’s what it’s all about. In the immortal words of Martin Luther King, the most durable power that we’ve known is love. It will always be that way,” Brooks said. “So again, I can’t thank the Obamas enough for serving this country, and may God hold Trump’s hand in the decisions he makes in the country’s name as well.”