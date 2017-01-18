Help police identify suspects who left trail of jewelry behind after crashing truck into Oklahoma City jewelry store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police need the public’s help identifying three suspects who they say left a trail of jewelry behind after allegedly crashing into an Oklahoma City jewelry store earlier this month.

An alarm at Kay Jewelers, located in the 7600 block of W. Reno Ave., went off around 4 a.m. on Jan. 5th.

Officers responded to the scene and found a grey Chevrolet pickup had crashed into the building.

Police later confirmed the truck was stolen.

Surveillance video shows three suspects – two men and one woman – steal an unknown amount of jewelry, police say.

The suspects left a trail of jewelry east bound from the business.

Police are investigating.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.

