Kindergarten student turns life’s lemons into ‘Lemonade for Love’

SULPHUR, Okla. – A’Layah Robinson is embraced with love.

But, it wasn’t always the case for the Sulphur kindergartner.

A’Layah was born to a drug addict and bounced around from one foster home to the next.

“[It was] not very fun, but I had to do it, because I was a foster kid, until I got adopted,” the 6-year-old said.

The Robinson family knew right away they’d adopted a very special little girl.

“She had her birthday money and Christmas money. She saved it all. She was trying to get a Barbie jeep,” said mom Misty Robinson. “Whenever the tornado hit just after her birthday, she told me she wanted to give all of her money to a family we know that lost everything.”

The youngster continues to bless others with ‘Lemonade for Love.’

It’s a special ministry she started to pour love on other kids in DHS custody.

She’s raised hundreds of dollars selling lemonade and purchased bags full of special gifts.

“I get tooth brushes, tooth paste and blankies, a stuffed bear and a bible,” A’Layah said. “I put it in so they can feel special and learn about Jesus in the bible.”

A’Layah recruits the help of her community to spread God’s love around the state.

“One thing about A’Layah is she wants to make sure you pray over every bag, because she wants to make for sure the kids that receive those bags receive not only that but the love she has in her heart for the other kids, and it’s unbelievable, very life-touching,” said school principal Shannon Muck.

And, that’s why kindergarten teacher Tiffany Robertson nominated A’layah for First Fidelity Bank’s ‘Pay it 4Ward.’

“She just has a generous spirit. She’s a gift from God, just an incredible child, and you don’t see it everyday,” Robertson said.

We surprised A’Layah during an impromptu school assembly.

A'layah kept her promise to use the $400 to help others.

She and her mom went right out to buy 250 more backpacks, 100 full-sized blankets and 50 baby blankets for Oklahoma foster children.

"If we had more kids like her, more adults like her, the world would be a much better place," Misty said.

She's a kindergarten student who could teach us all something about paying it forward.

If you'd like to learn more about 'Lemonade for Love,' you can go to the Facebook page.

