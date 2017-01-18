Man arrested after admitting to burying missing Oklahoma woman’s body

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is behind bars after allegedly admitting to burying the body of a woman who has been missing for months.

Family members became concerned when they couldn’t get a hold of 25-year-old Donella Zukosky. They told FOX 23 they tried calling her, but her cell phone was turned off. They checked out her Facebook page, but there was no activity.

Zukosky was reported missing on Oct. 19, 2016. She left her father’s house and told him that she was going to a friend’s home. However, that’s the last time he ever heard from her.

Now, police say they have someone in custody in connection with her disappearance.

FOX 23 reports that 53-year-old Christopher Winters was taken into custody on an unrelated charge, but confessed to investigators to have information about Zukosky’s disappearance.

Police say Winters allegedly admitting to wrapping Zukosky’s body in plastic and burying her just outside of Indianola. They say he also brought them to the area where he claimed to have buried her body.

Winters is facing a charge of unlawful burying of a human body.