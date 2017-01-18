Mother accused of killing husband, teenage daughters while they slept

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. – A Kentucky mother has been charged in the murders of her family.

On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police arrested 41-year-old Courtney Taylor on three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Authorities say Taylor killed her husband and his two teenage daughters while they slept.

Investigators say 56-year-old Larry Taylor and his daughters, 18-year-old Jessie and 12-year-old Jolie, were shot to death.

Court documents obtained by WKYT show that a relative visited the family’s home and saw a body inside.

When deputies arrived at the home, they say Courtney Taylor pointed a pistol at them, so she was shot.

She survived and is recovering in a Kentucky hospital.