Oklahoma man shot twice after hearing someone knocking on the front door

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for two suspects who allegedly shot a man inside his home on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday evening, emergency crews were called to a home near Pine and Utica on a reported shooting.

Police tell FOX 23 that the victim was shot twice in the upper body.

Witnesses say the victim heard someone knocking on his front door, but he was shot when he opened the door.

Investigators say they do not think the shooting is random, but they do not know of a possible motive at this point.