CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Two Cleveland County men have been arrested and charged for beating a homeless man and slicing up his tent.

Jamie Tedder and Carl Wilson have both been charged in what court documents are calling an unprovoked attack.

The victim, Michael McAuley, was not badly hurt, officials said.

He said the men attacked him with metal pipes and destroyed his tent where he was living on some wooded land in rural Cleveland County.