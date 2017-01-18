Police arrest Oklahoma City man for allegedly trafficking cocaine

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have arrested an Oklahoma City man for allegedly trafficking cocaine.

On Tuesday, police issued a search warrant for a home in the 1600 block of S.W. 32nd St.

Inside the home, police said they recovered 1.5 oz. of cocaine, a pistol, paraphernalia and cash.

Police then arrested Pablo Sebastian, 23, for trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of drug proceeds and paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.