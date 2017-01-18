× Police identify victim in deadly Edmond shooting

EDMOND, Okla. – Police have identified the victim who was shot to death in Edmond Tuesday night.

Around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Braum’s near 15th and I-35 frontage road.

When officers arrived, they found that 23-year-old Christian John Chancey had been shot and killed.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw Chancey and another man in some type of altercation on the parking lot shortly before the shooting.

Police say that man drove off in a white Nissan or Sentra.

Detectives continue to investigate Chancey’s death.

At this time, no suspect has been arrested.