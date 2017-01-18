Police retracing steps of missing Kansas City woman after traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police in Kansas City are trying to trace the steps of a 20-year-old woman who has been missing for two days.

Toni Anderson, 20, hasn't been seen since early Sunday morning, after she told co-workers she was headed to a gas station. However, she never made it to that gas station.

About 30 minutes later, Anderson's friend received a text from her.

"It was exactly 4:42 when she texted me and said 'I just got pulled over again.' She said 'again' because she gets pulled over all the time," Roxanne Townsend said.

Initially, Kansas City police say they have no record of any of their officers pulling over Anderson.

WDAF reports that officials with the North Kansas City Police Department say they do have a record of one of their officers pulling Anderson over around 4 a.m. near a QuikTrip.

However, officers do not know what happened to her after the traffic stop.

Family members say her car has a GPS tracker on it for insurance purposes, and they hope that information will help find Anderson.

She drives a 2014 black Ford Focus with Kansas plate "989 GAX."