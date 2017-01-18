× President Obama commutes sentences of 4 Oklahomans, pardons 2

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama commuted the sentences of 209 people and pardoned 64 others Tuesday as one of his final acts in the White House.

In a statement from the White House, the recipients are people President Obama found “deserving of a second chance.”

Out of those, four Oklahomans received commuted sentences and two Oklahomans were pardoned.

The sentences of four Oklahomans were reduced, or commuted by the president:

• Johnny Marton Lott – Oklahoma City, OK

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine (three counts); maintaining a residence to manufacture methamphetamine; Western District of Oklahoma

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (June 9, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

• Chelsea Elizabeth Manning – Oklahoma City, OK

Offense: One specification of wrongful and wanton publication to the internet intelligence belonging to the United States; five specifications of stealing, purloining or knowingly converting U.S. government records; six specifications of willful communication of information relating to the national defense; one specification of willful communication of information in unlawful possession; one specification of willful communication of information relating to the national defense by exceeding authorized access to a U.S. government computer; one specification of willful communication of information relating to the national defense obtained by accessing a U.S. government computer; five specifications of failure to obey order or regulation; U.S. Army Court Martial

Sentence: 35 years’ imprisonment (August 21, 2013)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

• Kenya Lasale Nicholson – Oklahoma City, OK

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine base, cocaine powder and marijuana; use of a communication facility to facilitate the distribution of cocaine powder, cocaine base and marijuana (eight counts); possession with intent to distribute cocaine powder, aiding and abetting; attempting to possess with intent to distribute cocaine powder; Western District of Oklahoma

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 28, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 324 months’ imprisonment.

• Gary Thomas – Ardmore, OK

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of more than five kilograms of cocaine; Northern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 6, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

The sentences of two Oklahomans were pardoned by the president:

James Robert Adelman – Tulsa, OK

Offense: Conspiracy to embezzle by trustee or officer; embezzlement by trustee (five counts); making a false account (Northern District of Oklahoma)

Sentence: 12 years’ imprisonment; $350,000 restitution (February 27, 1989)

Billy Lynn Greene – Oilton, OK

Offense: Unlawful disposal of hazardous waste without a permit and causing a criminal act (Northern District of Oklahoma)

Sentence: Five years’ probation; $7,500 fine (June 1, 1999)