× Semi-truck fire causing delays along westbound I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along a busy interstate may need to find an alternate route as firefighters work to clear the scene of a fire.

Shortly before 1 p.m., fire crews were called to the westbound lanes of I-44 near May on a car fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from the engine of a semi-truck on the shoulder.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames, but the scene is causing traffic to back up in the area.

Drivers along westbound I-44 are encouraged to use caution and expect delays.