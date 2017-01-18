Sooner cornerback out on bond for robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Parrish Cobb is now out on bond after spending the night in jail.

He turned himself in on first-degree aggravated robbery charges Tuesday night.

Cobb is a freshman Sooner cornerback, and word of his arrest was a shock to many on campus.

“If you are a football player, why would you have to go and do something like that? Doesn’t really make sense to me,” said student Darius Anderson.

“I think it’s awful. It looks bad on our program, and we are having such a great season,” said student Ryan Mansel.

Police said Cobb is involved in three armed robberies: one in Bellmead, the city of Waco and the other on Baylor University campus over a three-day span earlier this month.

Police believe Cobb was the driver of a Dodge Challenger used in the robberies.

In a statement, OU said:

“We are aware of the matter, and Mr. Cobb is suspended indefinitely from all athletics participation. The university will review the matter further consistent with its student conduct process,” said Mark Houck, University of Oklahoma Athletics Department.

Cobb’s fellow Sooners said they are waiting on all the facts to come out before believing the worst.

“I can’t assume that he did it. I would have to read, research and decide for myself before I pass judgment on someone,” Anderson said.

According to a Waco newspaper, arrests warrants said a 20-year-old passenger in Cobb's car is the suspect who robbed victims at gunpoint and stole property.

Police are still searching for him.

So far, Cobb is the only person who’s been arrested for the robberies.

He's out on a $90,000 bond.

