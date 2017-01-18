× Sooners Stun #7 West Virginia in OT in Morgantown

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team made some clutch shots late, and rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to come from behind and beat #7 West Virginia 89-87 in overtime in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Wednesday night.

It’s OU’s first road win against a top 10 team when the Sooners have been unranked since beating #6 Kansas in Lawrence in 1993.

Senior point guard Jordan Woodard led Oklahoma, making a running layup with just over two seconds left to give OU a two point lead, 89-87.

Woodard made several plays late to key the win, hitting a runner with 38 seconds left to give OU an 87-86 lead.

It was also Woodard who sent the game into overtime in the first place, knocking down a high-arching jumper while getting fouled with 3.1 seconds left, tying the game at 77.

Woodard had a free throw to give Oklahoma the lead, but missed it, and the game went to overtime.

Woodard finished with 20 points and 5 assists.

Four other Sooners scored in double figures, with Kameron McGusty and Jamuni McNeace sparking OU in the first half.

McGusty had 17 points, while McNeace had a career high 14 points, hitting all six of his field goal attempts.

Rashard Odomes added 13 points and Kristian Doolittle 12.

The Sooners shot 49 percent from the field, and handled the West Virginia pressure defense very well, turning the ball over just 12 times.

Previously top-ranked Baylor suffered 29 turnovers at West Virginia earlier this season.

Oklahoma improves to 8-9 on the season, 2-4 in conference play.

West Virginia drops to 15-3, and 4-2 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners are next in action at home vs. Iowa State on Saturday at 1:00 pm.