40 Oklahoma soldiers, airmen to attend President-elect Trump's inauguration

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the nation welcomes the 45th President of the United States to office, dozens of Oklahoma soldiers and airmen will be in attendance.

The Oklahoma National Guard announced that more than 40 soldiers and airmen will be at the inauguration on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.

“Being a combat medic from a small town, the opportunity to be part of history is one of the major highlights of my career,” Master Sgt. Michael Hearon said, of Calera, Oklahoma. “My wife and family are very proud of me for being part of this history and I’m proud to represent this state alongside my fellow Oklahoma Army and Air National Guardsmen.”

In all, more than 7,500 National Guard soldiers and airmen from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia will serve in the task force during the event.

“The honor of being one of a few Soldiers from the great state of Oklahoma is an experience that will never be forgotten,” Staff Sgt. Alex Moody said, of Colbert, Oklahoma. “I hope during this 58th Presidential Inauguration I can serve the fine citizens of Oklahoma and our nation to the highest standards of being an Army National Guard Soldier.”

