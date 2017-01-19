× Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in N.E. Oklahoma

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in northeast Oklahoma.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials say a Watts police officer and an Adair County sheriff deputy responded to a domestic abuse call in Watts, Okla.

When police arrived, authorities say 40-year-old Stoney McJunkin walked outside of his home with a metal pipe in his hands.

He reportedly raised the pipe in an aggressive manner and refused officers’ commands to put down the pipe.

Officials say that is when the Adair County deputy fired his handgun at McJunkin, killing him.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

Once agents finish the investigation, a full report will be delivered to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney will then determine how to proceed with the case.

McJunkin was on parole for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.