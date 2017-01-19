× Boil order issued for Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A boil order has been issued Thursday for Pittsburg County, according to officials.

Drinking water in the area reportedly has high turbidity (cloudiness) levels.

Officials said water samples taken during January show levels as high as 16 nephelometric turbidity units, which is above the standard of just one.

Because of the high levels, there is reportedly an increased chance the water may contain disease-causing organisms.

As a result, officials are warning not to drink the water without boiling it first, which kills bacteria, or use bottled water.

There is no word on when the levels are expected to return to appropriate at this time.

For more information, call the Water Office at 918-429-1440.