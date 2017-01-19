× ‘Don’t call me Mark,’ Suspect runs away from attempted robbery after employees recognize his voice

ENID, Okla. – A man who allegedly attempted to rob an Oklahoma pharmacy ran away after employees recognized his voice.

Mark McCamey, 26, was arrested Thursday following the attempted robbery of an Enid pharmacy, Enid News and Eagle reports.

Around 7:51 a.m., a man who was wearing a mask and carrying a backpack and baseball bat entered Rick’s Pharmacy.

The man reportedly demanded Oxycontin and other painkillers.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, the employees recognized the man’s voice and called him by name.

“Don’t call me Mark,” the man reportedly said after the employees asked him not to go through with the robbery.

That is when the man ran out of the store.

The suspect dropped the baseball bat near a trash bin in an alleyway between Rick’s Pharmacy and Planet Fitness.

He also threw the backpack beneath a truck in a nearby parking lot.

Police immediately responded to the scene and took McCamey into custody near Planet Fitness.

According to Enid News and Eagle, employees at the store positively identified McCamey as the robber.

He was arrested and booked into jail.

Authorities told the Enid News and Eagle that although McCamey refused to talk to police, officials believe they have enough evidence on him.