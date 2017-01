Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It has been three years since the violent arrest of Pearl Pearson with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Pearson, who is deaf, was injured during the ordeal which was captured on a trooper's dash camera.

Ali Meyer sat down with Pearson in an emotional exclusive interview.

EXLUSIVE: DA drops charges against Pearl Pearson. He shares his story @kfor at 10pm.

Here's my first piece, 2014 https://t.co/3i1XKUgorB pic.twitter.com/CgwO8F6u42 — Ali Meyer (@amanchor) January 20, 2017