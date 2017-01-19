Frosty Troy, beloved Oklahoma journalist, dies at 83

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A well-known Oklahoma journalist has died following a battle with an extended illness.

The Oklahoma Observer reports that founding editor Frosty Troy died early Thursday morning at the age of 83.

For decades, Troy and his wife, Helen, owned and operated the monthly newspaper. Troy was known for his reporting at the Capitol, where he covered 10 different Oklahoma governors over the years.

In addition to being known as the voice of the common man, he was also known for his fierce advocacy of public education.

In his obituary, The Oklahoma Observer republished a quote from Troy regarding the public school system.

"Every autumn, the most beautiful thing happens in America. The school doors open and there's a teacher in front saying, 'Come on in, we don't care who you are or what side of town you came from or who your mommy and daddy are. You do your best and we'll do our best," he said.

In the 1970s, Troy bought the newspaper for $1. When he sold the paper 10 years ago, he charged the new owner $1.

During his time at the Observer, the organization won more than 48 journalism awards.

He was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in 1977.