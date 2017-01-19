× Kevin Durant and Warriors Rout Thunder Again

Former Thunder star Kevin Durant scored a season high 40 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 121-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The Thunder played the Warriors even through the first half and it was tied at 56 at halftime.

Golden State dominated the third quarter, building a 15-point lead by the end of the third quarter then extended the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors shot 54 percent from the field, while the Thunder shot just 42 percent.

Durant hit 13 of 16 from the field and made five 3-pointers.

Russell Westbrook had his 21st triple double of the season, with 27 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists.

He also had 10 of the Thunder’s 18 turnovers.

Only two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Enes Kanter scoring 22 points and grabbing 9 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo had 20 points and made four 3-pointers.

The Thunder were just 8-for-28 from three-point range.

OKC was playing without center Steven Adams, who is still going through concussion protocol.

The game was similar to the first meeting this year between these teams on November 3 in Oakland, won by Golden State 122-98, with Durant scoring 39 points.

The Thunder host Golden State on February 11.

The Thunder drop to 25-19 on the season and have lost three of their last four games.

OKC’s six-game road trip continues at Utah on Monday, January 23 at 8:00 pm.