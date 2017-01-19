Mother charged after 5-year-old is accidentally shot, killed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana mother is facing charges after her 5-year-old daughter died on New Year’s Eve following an accidental shooting.

Authorities tell WTHR that 23-year-old Asia Turentine threw her jacket and purse with a gun inside it on her bed before putting her young children down for a nap.

She fell asleep on the couch and awoke to the sound of a gunshot and a scream.

Prosecutors say Turentine’s 3-year-old son found the gun and accidentally shot his 5-year-old sister in the head.

Sadly, the little girl died from her injuries.

Investigators say that Turerntine told them that she usually keeps the weapon out of reach and thought the safety was on.

WTHR reports that Turentine told investigators that she “had no experience with guns” and that she didn’t know there was a bullet in the chamber.

Prosecutors charged Turentine with neglect of a dependent and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.