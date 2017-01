× ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ actor Miguel Ferrer dies at 61

LOS ANGELES – Actor Miguel Ferrer, who starred in ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ died Thursday of cancer, Variety reported. He was 61.

The actor, who was George Clooney’s first cousin, appeared in the NCIS spin-off for seven seasons.

“Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor and a huge heart,” said ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ showrunner R. Scott Gemmill in a statement provided to Variety.

Clooney said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Ferrer “made the world brighter and funnier, and his passing is felt so deeply in our family.”

“We love you Miguel. We always will,” the statement continued.

Here is George Clooney’s statement on the death of his cousin, Miguel Ferrer: https://t.co/gm3PGCf2ua pic.twitter.com/ehh9qvrUOL — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) January 19, 2017

Ferrer also started in ‘Crossing Jordan,’ ‘RoboCop’ and ‘Iron Man 3.’

He reprised his role as FBI pathologist Albert Rosenfield in the upcoming ‘Twin Peaks’ reboot, Variety reported.

He was born in Santa Monica to singer Rosemary Clooney and actor Jose Ferrer.

Before he was an actor, Ferrer started off as a studio musician and toured with his mother and Bing Crosby, according to Variety.

He is survived by his wife Lori, sons Lukas and Rafi and several siblings, Variety reported.