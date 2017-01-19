NewsChannel 4 Investigation: Additional $23,000 spent in sexual harassment scandal, second woman accuses Rep. Dan Kirby

The sexual harassment scandal at the state capitol has gotten bigger and more costly.

A second woman has now come forward accusing Rep. Dan Kirby of sexual harassment.

This, after Kirby told NewsChannel 4 in an exclusive TV interview he didn’t sexually harass anyone.

The harassment allegedly happened through text messages between Kirby and his former assistant at the capitol.

For weeks, we’ve known the House paid outside attorneys to handle their side of the case.

NewsChannel 4 has uncovered they spent another $23,000 of your money.

Last year, Former House Speaker Jeff Hickman said his legal team was ready to go to trial against a former staffer suing the state for wrongful termination.

She’d accused Kirby of sexual harassment, but he was cleared.

Then, a second sexual harassment claim against Kirby in September changed everything.

“Based on that, the attorneys advised us, because of the second incident, it would make the first case much more expensive to try, much more lengthy and would have cost the taxpayers much more money,” Hickman said.

Hickman said that’s why he authorized a $44,000 settlement to the former staffer and her attorneys.

But, the buck didn’t stop there.

NewsChannel 4 has now uncovered the House paid another $23,000 in taxpayer money to the attorneys they hired.

“To not have included me or at least a member of my team, as the minority leader in that process, demonstrates to me they’re trying to hide something,” said House Minority Leader Scott Inman.

Inman is asking for an opinion from the attorney general on whether the committee investigating all of this in secret is breaking the law.

“Those parts of this investigative proceeding that deals with how the taxpayer money was spent, which state reps were involved in spending it, who was involved in hiding it under categories such as cleaning expenses, all of that information shouldn’t be confidential, and it should be open to the public. We’re asking the attorney general to clarify that,” Inman said.

“I am innocent. I did not sexually harass anyone,” Kirby told NewsChannel 4 earlier this month.

Thursday, he told us the explicit text messages with that accuser were consensual.

“More times than not, the ‘suggestive’ conversations and the exchange of pictures were instigated by her. These are text communications and something easily proven. For her to suggest that the relationship was not consensual is simply not factual at all,” Kirby told NewsChannel 4.

Her accuser disagrees.

“On multiple occasions, Ms. Johnson attempted to make it clear to Mr. Kirby that their relationship was strictly professional. Moreover, my understanding is that Representative Kirby was in a serious relationship with another woman during the time of Ms. Johnson’s employment as a Legislative Assistant. Representative Kirby and Ms. Johnson often communicated by text message about issues pertaining to work and state matters. However, often times Representative Kirby would cross the professional boundaries with text messages that were inappropriate and certainly unbecoming of a State Representative,” said the accuser’s attorney, Justin Meek.

Meek said she is not demanding compensation in connection to her claim right now.

“Our focus is on cooperating with the investigation conducted by the House of Representatives,” Meek said. “We will likely re-assess the matter at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Kirby told NewsChannel 4 he wants the closed-door hearings to be open to the public.

“I have nothing to hide about any of the allegations against me or any of the evidence that I have proving my innocence. The closed nature of these meetings only allows these false accusations to be hidden and go unchallenged by the public. My accusers do not have to face the public like I do and therefore can use these closed meetings to propagate false narratives,” Kirby said.