× Organization sees how $65,000 grant is affecting Edmond elementary school

EDMOND, Okla. – Representatives from the Oklahoma Educational Technology Trust had the chance to observe how an Edmond elementary school is utilizing a $65,000 grant, which was awarded by to them OETT.

Will Rogers Elementary School in Edmond has utilized the grant to purchase new technology for the classroom including 83 iPads and several applications.

Will Rogers is one of 248 schools in Oklahoma that have received grants from OETT since 2003.