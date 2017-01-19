Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s for your Thursday

Watch for fog this morning!

We will see partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and a breezy south wind.

Tomorrow will be mild and windy with highs soaring to the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will climb to the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies with a strong southwesterly wind.

Showers and thunderstorms move in Saturday night through early Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will be cooler in the 40s with a strong northwesterly wind.

Temperatures will climb through early next week before another big cool-down moves in for the second half of the week.