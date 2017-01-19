× Police investigate shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of N. MacArthur.

Police said a person heard gunshots, took off running and was hit in the foot.

The victim reportedly does not know why the shots were fired.

Police said surveillance video is expected to be released Friday.

There is reportedly no suspect description at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.