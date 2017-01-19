Police offering $5,000 reward for information related to Oklahoma woman’s murder

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Officials in Okmulgee are looking for clues related to the murder of a woman who was shot near an American Legion.

The day after Christmas, police were called to the American Legion after shots rang out in the area.

Witnesses say a woman was standing outside of the building when she was shot one time in the chest.

Okmulgee police identified the victim as Kimberly Lyons-Anderson and said in a statement that investigators “do not believe she was the intended target.”

A woman is shot dead in Okmulgee this morning and police say she wasn't intended to be a target. 2 Works for you reporter Ashley Holt was live in Okmulgee with the latest.

 

Weeks later, authorities are still searching for leads.

The Muskogee Police Department says the bullet found in Lyons-Anderson’s body did not match casings that were found at the scene.

Now, they have issued a $5,000 reward for information related to her shooting.

If you have any information on the case, call (918) 756-3511.