Police offering $5,000 reward for information related to Oklahoma woman’s murder

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Officials in Okmulgee are looking for clues related to the murder of a woman who was shot near an American Legion.
The day after Christmas, police were called to the American Legion after shots rang out in the area.
Witnesses say a woman was standing outside of the building when she was shot one time in the chest.
Okmulgee police identified the victim as Kimberly Lyons-Anderson and said in a statement that investigators “do not believe she was the intended target.”
Weeks later, authorities are still searching for leads.
The Muskogee Police Department says the bullet found in Lyons-Anderson’s body did not match casings that were found at the scene.
Now, they have issued a $5,000 reward for information related to her shooting.
If you have any information on the case, call (918) 756-3511.