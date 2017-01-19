× Police seeking help identifying men who allegedly robbed S.W. OKC convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police need help identifying two suspects who are accused of robbing a convenience store in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Jan. 16, police say two armed men entered a convenience store in the 1200 block of S.W. 29th St.

The men allegedly pointed guns at the clerk and demanded money.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects and their getaway vehicle.

One of the suspects is described as a black male, approximately 6’0″, wearing a black hoodie and a black mask.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7″, wearing a black hoodie and a black mask.

If you recognize either man in the pictures below, or if you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.