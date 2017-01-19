Police: Suspect blames dog for home burglary

ARDMORE, Okla. – When you were in school, you may have used the ‘dog ate my homework’ excuse a time or two.

While that excuse may have worked in class, police in Ardmore didn’t buy it.

“I’ve heard of dogs eating your homework and excuses like that, but never a dog burglarized your home,” Capt. Keith Ingle, with the Ardmore Police Department, said.

Alejandra Garcia told KXII that she woke up on Sunday morning to footsteps, so she yelled to see if her children were awake.

Authorities believe her calling out to her children likely scared off the alleged burglar who was inside her home.

Garcia says her living room was ransacked, adding that her electronics were unhooked and on the floor.

Police say they arrested 59-year-old Michael Douglas near his home. He reportedly told investigators that his dog had gotten away on a walk and he was trying to get him from the home.

“I don’t believe a dog is capable of unhooking a television and opening a refrigerator,” Ingle said.

Douglas was arrested on one count of first-degree burglary.