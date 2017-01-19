× Russell Westbrook Snubbed For Starting Spot on All-Star Team

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook is having a historically great season, with 21 triple doubles barely more than halfway through the season.

It’s the most in an entire season since the 1976 NBA-ABA merger.

Westbrook’s numbers were not enough to get him a starting spot for the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game on February 19 in New Orleans.

The two starting guards for the West will be Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Houston’s James Harden.

Westbrook actually tied Curry and Harden in the combined vote rankings, which feature three different voting branches, the fans, media and players.

With only two guard spots available, all three could not start, and the tie-breaker is the fan vote, which Westbrook finished third in behind Curry and Harden.

Westbrook will no doubt be a reserve on the West team.

He’s a two-time winner of the MVP in the All-Star Game, winning the honor in each of the last two seasons.

The other Western Conference All-Star starters are forwards Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Anthony Davis.

The Eastern Conference All-Star starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, and DeMar DeRozan.

The reserves for both teams will be chosen by the coaches and announced at a later date.