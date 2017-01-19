Students weigh in on Oklahoma education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - Jack Williams is a senior at Bartlesville High School.

And, even though his high school days are coming to an end, he still wants to get involved in helping change the system.

“There's been a lot of needed discussion about ways we can make our education more equitable and have more access to higher education,” Williams said.

In its second year, the goal of the Superintendent's Student Advisory Council is to give students a seat at the table when it comes to policy making.

For Williams, the priorities are clear.

“Would have to address things like teacher shortage, which I would consider to be the number one policy consideration of the State Department of Education. But, after that, I would look at things like possibly making some school district bigger so they can afford to support these A.P. programs,” he said.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister plans to deliver those student recommendations to policy makers at the state capitol.

It’s to ensure the student’s voices are heard.

"I don't want our students to bear the brunt of an economic downturn over a distraction from what matters for them," Hofmeister said.

Hofmeister said events like this one help keep students involved now and later.

"When you have a chance to express your opinion and become engaged, you also begin to see how problems are solved at the state level," she said.

At the same time, the students are learning those big classroom changes come with a cost.

But, Williams said Oklahoma's future depends on our public schools.

“In securing the future of education for our state, I think that's really important and just to continue to provide a great quality education,” he said.

Students will now take their concerns back to their districts.

The annual Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council meeting is open to selected juniors and seniors.