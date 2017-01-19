× Suspect accused of killing man in Braum’s parking lot in Edmond arrested

EDMOND, Okla. – Police have arrested the man accused of killing another man in a Braum’s parking lot in Edmond.

Around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Braum’s near 15th and I-35 frontage road.

When officers arrived, they found that 23-year-old Christian John Chancey had been shot and killed.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw Chancey and another man in some type of altercation in the parking lot shortly before the shooting.

On Thursday, police confirmed they have arrested a suspect in connection to Chancey’s death.

At this time, that suspect’s name has not been released.

KFOR crews are working to confirm the man’s name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.