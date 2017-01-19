× Suspect in custody after chase from Valley Brook to Shawnee

OKLAHOMA – A suspect is in custody after a chase ended in Shawnee, according to officials.

The chase was reported around 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Valley Brook.

Officials said it ended around 8 p.m. at I-240 and Kickapoo.

The speeds reportedly reached were up to 80 miles per hour.

Officials said the suspect is being taken to jail.

There is no word on why the vehicle was pulled over or why it did not stop.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.